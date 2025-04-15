Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

NFL Draft prospect Abdul Carter dishes on his favorite active player

Carter was asked which player he would compare his game to

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
In less than two weeks, Abdul Carter will likely hear NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announce his name from the draft stage in Green Bay. 

The former Penn State standout is projected to be selected in the top 5 of next Thursday's NFL Draft.

While quarterbacks have once again drawn the lion's share of the attention in the months and weeks leading up to the draft, Carter is considered one of the best prospects in this year's class. 

During a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Carter revealed which NFL player he's most fond of.

Abdul Carter looks on

Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Carter initially gave a nod to fellow Penn State alum and pass rusher Micah Parsons.

"Obviously Micah Parsons," Carter responded when asked to compare his game to an NFL player. "Just going to Penn State, playing and wore No. 11. I've got a lot of similarities like him."

Carter then voluntarily mentioned Von Miller is the player he most admires.

Abdul Carter celebrates

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

"Also, my favorite player Von Miller, just the way he played, how he showed up in the biggest moments. He’s probably my favorite player," Carter told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Miller spent the past few seasons with the Buffalo Bills, but he was released last month. Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler, was released in a salary cap-saving move by the Bills. His 129 career sacks rank 16th on the NFL's all-time list.

Von Miller vs Jets

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium Nov. 19, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The star pass rusher inked a six-year, $120 million deal during the 2022 offseason. But that season was cut short by an ACL injury. He sustained the season-ending injury Nov. 24, 2022.

Carter racked up 23 sacks during his three seasons with the Nittany Lions and received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors after a strong 2024 campaign.

Carter battled through a shoulder injury during the College Football Playoff. It was also recently revealed he is dealing with a stress reaction in his foot. However, it remains unlikely Carter will need to undergo surgery to address the issue, ESPN reported.

The NFL Draft begins April 24.

