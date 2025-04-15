NFL Draft prospect Abdul Carter dishes on his favorite active player

In less than two weeks, Abdul Carter will likely hear NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announce his name from the draft stage in Green Bay.

The former Penn State standout is projected to be selected in the top 5 of next Thursday's NFL Draft.

While quarterbacks have once again drawn the lion's share of the attention in the months and weeks leading up to the draft, Carter is considered one of the best prospects in this year's class.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Carter revealed which NFL player he's most fond of.

Carter initially gave a nod to fellow Penn State alum and pass rusher Micah Parsons.

"Obviously Micah Parsons," Carter responded when asked to compare his game to an NFL player. "Just going to Penn State, playing and wore No. 11. I've got a lot of similarities like him."

Carter then voluntarily mentioned Von Miller is the player he most admires.

"Also, my favorite player Von Miller, just the way he played, how he showed up in the biggest moments. He’s probably my favorite player," Carter told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Miller spent the past few seasons with the Buffalo Bills, but he was released last month. Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler, was released in a salary cap-saving move by the Bills. His 129 career sacks rank 16th on the NFL's all-time list.

The star pass rusher inked a six-year, $120 million deal during the 2022 offseason. But that season was cut short by an ACL injury. He sustained the season-ending injury Nov. 24, 2022.

Carter racked up 23 sacks during his three seasons with the Nittany Lions and received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors after a strong 2024 campaign.

Carter battled through a shoulder injury during the College Football Playoff. It was also recently revealed he is dealing with a stress reaction in his foot. However, it remains unlikely Carter will need to undergo surgery to address the issue, ESPN reported .

The NFL Draft begins April 24.

