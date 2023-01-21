Eagles fans find parking loophole to tailgate for 12 hours

The parking lots at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia didn't open until 4 p.m. Saturday for the Eagles' 8:15 p.m. matchup against the New York Giants.

Four hours of tailgating just wasn't enough for some Eagles fans, so they found a way to expedite the festivities.

The Philadelphia Wings, a National Lacrosse League team, had a game at 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The arena, the Linc and Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies, share the same complex and parking lots.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

To begin their tailgate at 8 a.m. instead of the late afternoon, Eagles fans purchased Wings tickets to enter the lots.

TONY DUNGY APOLOGIZES AGAIN FOR TWEET ABOUT LITTER BOX CLAIMS

Fans began cracking beers before plenty were even awake.

The Eagles host their NFC East rivals in the NFC divisional round after earning a first-round bye with their 14-3 record during the regular season.

The Giants finished 9-7-1, losing both of their regular season games against Philly, but they defeated the 13-4 Vikings in Minnesota last week, 31-24, in the wild-card round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lincoln Financial as been a house of horrors for Big Blue. The Giants haven't won there since Oct. 27, 2013, and a dozen straight hours of boozing probably won't help matters … especially in Philadelphia.