Eagles fan Jill Biden to attend Super Bowl LIX: report

Ryan Gaydos
Jill Biden, the former first lady and a Philadelphia Eagles fan, will reportedly head to New Orleans for the Super Bowl Sunday with her grandson.

Former President Joe Biden will not be in attendance at the game, USA Today reported Wednesday. The Bidens' grandson, Hunter, is the son of their late son Beau. 

Jill and her grandson were in attendance for the 2023 Super Bowl when the Eagles played the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jill Biden at Eagles game

Jill Biden walks the sideline before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

It will be a rematch of that game this weekend. 

Philadelphia nearly knocked Kansas City off the first time the two teams met in the Super Bowl. But the Chiefs got the upper hand. The win kickstarted Kansas City's run at a dynasty. The Chiefs have won three of the last four Super Bowls and have a shot at three straight, a feat no NFL team has accomplished.

Jill Biden reacted to the Eagles’ NFC championship win nearly two weeks ago.

Jalen Hurts talks to reporters

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts participates during Super Bowl 59 Opening Night Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans ahead of Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"Proud Philly girl!" she wrote in a post on X.

President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the game. He would become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

Trump didn’t say outright who he was pulling for but gave a small hint Tuesday.

"I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner," he said, appearing to reference Patrick Mahomes.

