Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fan directs vile tirade at Packers fan during wild-card game, social media video shows

Eagles defeated Packers to advance to divisional round

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Lincoln Financial Field has hosted Philadelphia Eagles home games for more than two decades. 

During that time, the football stadium located in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex has developed a reputation for being one of the toughest places in the NFL for opposing teams to visit. Eagles fans routinely flock to what locals affectionately refer to as "the Linc" and create a raucous environment. 

But during Sunday's wild-card round game against the Green Bay Packers, one Eagles fan was seen relentlessly berating a woman who was wearing Packers gear.

A general view of of Lincoln Financial Field

A general view of of Lincoln Financial Field prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff between the Green Bay Packers and the Eagles on January 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Video that surfaced on social media shows an unidentified male fan in a green Eagles jacket directing vile remarks toward the Packers fan sitting in the stadium's upper deck.

At one point, the man appears to call the woman "dumb." 

"What it’s like going to Philly just trying to root for your team…" a social media user captioned a video showing at least a portion of the unsavory exchange. "Unprovoked, uncalled for. Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy … this is not okay."

Philadelphia Eagles fans at a playoff game

Philadelphia Eagles fans react against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

The video garnered more than 18 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter, as of Monday afternoon.

Another male in the video tells the Eagles fan to stop calling the woman names, to which the aggressor responds by saying, "She’s an ugly, dumb c---. You going to do anything? F--- up and watch the game."

The woman who was the source of the Eagles fan's apparent angst remained largely calm throughout the video. However, she did make a "boo-hoo" gesture at one point.

It is unclear whether the Eagles fan will face any punishment from the team.

As for the game itself, quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to action from a two-game absence after a concussion diagnosis. The two-time Pro Bowler threw a pair of touchdowns to help lift Philadelphia to a 22-10 victory over Green Bay.

Jalen Hurts hands off to Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley during the third quarter in the NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

The Eagles await the results of Monday night's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. The game was relocated to Glendale, Arizona, due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The winner of the final game of the wild-card round travels to Philly this weekend for a divisional round matchup with the Eagles. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

