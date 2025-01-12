Eagles handle Packers in Wild Card Round to move on in NFL playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying through to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, as they beat the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, in their wild card game on Sunday night.

The Eagles will await their opponent in the Divisional Round, as both the Washington Commanders-Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings games need to be played.

This was not a game to remember for Green Bay, and it started on the opening kickoff when Keisean Nixon fumbled after a hit by Oren Burks, leading to an Eagles recovery on the 28-yard line.

Just three plays later, Jalen Hurts, who got through concussion protocol after missing the team’s final two games, had all the time in the world in his pocket before firing a dart to Jahan Dotson for his first touchdown of the season.

Now, while that was all the offense the Eagles got in the first half other than a Jake Elliott field goal later in the first quarter, Jordan Love and the Packers just never found a rhythm.

The first two offensive drives ended in punts, and trying to get something positive going, Love launched a ball deep down the right sideline intended for Dontayvion Wicks, but it was instead intercepted by Darius Slay.

That was Love’s first of two interceptions in the first half, as Zack Baun jumped a route ran by Malik Heath and picked him off late in the second quarter. And to add insult to injury, the Packers’ first true drive into Eagles territory ended in Brandon McManus missing a 38-yard field goal – his first career miss in the postseason.

But when the second half began, a 10-0 game wasn’t a big enough lead for the Eagles to say the game was in the bag. The Packers were able to finally get on the board when their opening drive of the half ended with a field goal made this time, though they certainly wanted seven points instead.

Philadelphia, though, quickly responded with a touchdown drive that was capped by an angry catch-and-run by tight end Dallas Goedert for 24 yards, as he stiffed armed Carrington Valentine multiple times as he tried to tackle him down the sideline.

With a 16-3 deficit, the Packers were in desperation mode even with it being the third quarter because they couldn’t get anything going offensively. That’s where Josh Jacobs, their workhorse starting running back, answered the call.

On second-and-10 from Philadelphia’s 32-yard line, Jacobs bulldozed his way through multiple Eagles players, throwing them to the ground and rushing to the goal line where it looked like he had gotten in to close the gap. Replay review would spot him down at the one, but the Packers would give it right back to him to bust into the end zone to make it 16-10 with more than enough time to rectify previous mistakes.

But as the Eagles have been doing all season, they answer in the face of adversity, and they kicked a couple field goals and forced two turnovers, including Love’s third interception of the game, to ice their victory.

Looking at the box score, Hurts was 13-for-21 for 131 yards with two touchdowns, while Saquon Barkley led the game with 119 rushing yards on 25 carries. And though he didn’t get in the end zone, DeVonta Smith was the leading receiver in the game with four catches for 55 yards.

Love was 20-for-33 for 212 yards with his three interceptions, while Jacobs rushed for 81 yards on 18 carries. He lost receivers Jayden Reed, who had four catches for 46 yards, and Romeo Doubs in this game due to injury. Packers center Josh Myers was also seen carted off the field, as injuries piled up at the wrong time.

