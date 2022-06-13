Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles' Devon Allen nearly breaks world record in 110M hurdles

Devon Allen signed with the Eagles in April

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The speed of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen was on full display on Sunday.

Allen finished with the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time, beating out world champion Grant Holloway at the New York City Grand Prix. He finished with a 12.84 mark and was just four-hundredths of a second off Aries Merritt’s 2012 world record of 12.80 in the Diamond League.

Grant Holloway competes against Devon Allen in the men's 110m hurdle, coming in second during the New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 12, 2022, in New York City.

Grant Holloway competes against Devon Allen in the men's 110m hurdle, coming in second during the New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 12, 2022, in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"I thought I could break the record today. Clean up a few things, and four-hundredths of a second is four-thousandths of a second per hurdle, which is so small. Going to have to wait for another race," Allen said after the race, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Allen was an NCAA champion in the 100-meter hurdles in 2014. He was also a three-time U.S. national champion in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He played in 54 football games for the Oregon Ducks between 2014 and 2016. He competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Devon Allen celebrates after winning the men's 110m hurdle during the New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 12, 2022.

Devon Allen celebrates after winning the men's 110m hurdle during the New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 12, 2022. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

He signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in April but admitted he has to get back to doing football things.

"The biggest thing for me football-wise is I’m plenty fast enough and strong enough as an athlete, I’ve just got to start doing football stuff, running routes, catching football," he said, via Reuters.

Devon Allen wins the men's 100 hurdle elite race during the 126th running of the Penn Relays on April 30, 2022, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Devon Allen wins the men's 100 hurdle elite race during the 126th running of the Penn Relays on April 30, 2022, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Allen said during Oregon’s pro day earlier this year he has plans to compete in the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships and the World Athletics Championships.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.