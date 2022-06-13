Eagles' Devon Allen nearly breaks world record in 110M hurdles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The speed of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen was on full display on Sunday.

Allen finished with the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time, beating out world champion Grant Holloway at the New York City Grand Prix. He finished with a 12.84 mark and was just four-hundredths of a second off Aries Merritt’s 2012 world record of 12.80 in the Diamond League.

"I thought I could break the record today. Clean up a few things, and four-hundredths of a second is four-thousandths of a second per hurdle, which is so small. Going to have to wait for another race," Allen said after the race, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Allen was an NCAA champion in the 100-meter hurdles in 2014. He was also a three-time U.S. national champion in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He played in 54 football games for the Oregon Ducks between 2014 and 2016. He competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

He signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in April but admitted he has to get back to doing football things.

"The biggest thing for me football-wise is I’m plenty fast enough and strong enough as an athlete, I’ve just got to start doing football stuff, running routes, catching football," he said, via Reuters.

Allen said during Oregon’s pro day earlier this year he has plans to compete in the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships and the World Athletics Championships.