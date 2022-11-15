Eagles' Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury: reports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss an extended period of time after sustaining a significant shoulder injury during a controversial missed penalty call in Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports.

Goedert was injured during the fourth quarter, resulting in a costly fumble in favor of Washington.

A league source told ESPN on Tuesday that the fifth-year tight end is expected to miss some time, but the team has not made a decision on whether they will place him on injured reserve.

The play Goedert was injured on was a point of controversy on social media, with fans and analysts calling out game officials for failing to call an obvious face mask penalty on linebacker Jamin Davis.

"We didn't see a face mask on the field," official Alex Kemp told pool reporters after the game. "As far as the review, we were reviewing whether he was down by contact or whether it was a fumble and then whether the Washington player who recovered the ball was also down by contact."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t speak definitively about what he thought about the call but emphasized the Eagles’ lack of ball security.

"Whether it was a face mask or whether it wasn't a face mask, it's hard for them to see at that time. I get it. We have to protect the ball better, and we didn't do a good job of that all game. We were loose with the football, and it came out and they got it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.