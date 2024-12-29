Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles, Cowboys players brawl in tunnel after play, 3 ejected from game

Eagles won game, 41-7

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Three players in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday weren’t on the field to see the clock hit triple zeroes as the team in Kelly green wrapped up an NFC East title.

Eagles safety Sydney Brown and Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Brooks were all ejected from the game after a Philadelphia punt with 2:32 left in the game.

Sydney Brown held back

Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown (21) is held back after a fight in the tunnel against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

Sydney Brown in a skirmish

A fight breaks out at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

As the three players were in the end zone, Brooks and Brown started the skirmish. Then Pride got involved. Brown dragged Pride into the tunnel and tackled him down. It took a moment or two to get things under control.

NFL officials threw flags on the play and each of the three players involved was sent to the showers early.

Brown had one tackle in the game. Sunday’s game was the 10th time he’s appeared this season.

Pride is in his first season with the Cowboys. It was the first time he saw action for Dallas. Brooks has split time between the offense and special teams. He has 11 catches on 29 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Eagles finished off their NFC East rival minutes later. Kenny Pickett was 10-of-15 with 143 passing yards and a touchdown pass, but he left the game with a rib injury. Tanner McKee came into the game and threw two touchdown passes.

Saquon Barkley congratulated

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, right, is congratulated by offensive tackle Jordan Mailata after Barkley rushed for a long run to put him over 2,000 yards for the season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in a single season with his 167-yard game on 31 carries.

The Eagles moved to 13-3 on the season and the Cowboys fell to 7-9.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.