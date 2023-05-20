Expand / Collapse search
Eagles A.J. Brown narrowly escapes collision with car during charity bicycle ride

Brown was named to his second Pro Bowl in 2022

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown almost got hit by a car during a charity bicycle ride.

The star Philadelphia Eagles wideout was documenting his participation in the team's annual Autism Challenge race via Instagram Live. 

Shortly after he looked at the camera and started talking to his followers, his phone suddenly flew from his hands, and a distorted sound was audible.

"Turn this camera around … Bro ain't even peddling bruh," Brown could be heard saying seconds before the video ended.

About 30 minutes after the scare, Brown took to Twitter to let everyone know he was OK.

"I’m fine everyone lol. Someone ran the stop sign. I didn’t fall off my bike, I just dropped my phone and got out of the way . Stay safe everyone," Brown wrote.

NFL teams encourage athletes to stay as safe as possible during the offseason.

In some cases, player contracts explicitly prohibit certain activities.

The Cleveland Browns prohibited two-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett from playing basketball during the offseason, citing injury risk.

Brown jokingly hinted the driver may have been a Dallas Cowboys fan.

"I think I saw a star on the license plate," Brown tweeted, referring to the Cowboys' logo.

Brown had a productive first year with the Eagles, finishing the regular season with 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.