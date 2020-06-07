Dustin Johnson: 5 things to know about the golfer

Dustin Johnson is one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. He won his first major championship at the 2016 U.S. Open, and he came in second place at the 2011 Open Championship, as well as the 2015 U.S. Open.

Johnson, who was born in Columbia, South Carolina, played college golf at Coastal Carolina University, and he was the first player since Tiger Woods to win at least once in each of his first seven years of being a professional.

Johnson turned pro in 2007, and he has 20 career PGA Tour wins.

Here are some other things to know about Johnson.

1) NO. 1 GOLFER

Johnson became the world's No. 1 golfer for the first time in February 2017. He anchored the top spot for 64 straight weeks, which ended up being the fifth-longest run ever as the world number one.

2) ENGAGED TO WAYNE GRETZKY'S DAUGHTER

Back in August of 2013, Johnson proposed to Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, after only seven months of dating. As of 2020, the couple was still not married, but they had two sons together.

3) THE KING OF DRIVING

Johnson is known for having one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour. He has owned two of the longest drives ever. Johnson smashed one 463 yards in 2011 and another 489 yards in 2018.

4) ELITE COMPANY

Johnson is only the third player in PGA Tour history to win a Tour title in each of his first 12 seasons, joining Jack Nicklaus (17) and Tiger Woods (14). He also became the third player in the last 30 years to reach 17 PGA Tour wins before the age of 34. The only other two golfers to accomplish that feat: Woods and Phil Mickelson.

5) KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY

Johnson's younger brother, Austin, has been his caddie since 2013.

Since making his brother his full-time caddie, Dustin and Austin have won nine tournaments together including Johnson's first major at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont.