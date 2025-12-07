Duke upsets Virginia in overtime to claim ACC title, possibly shaking up CFP picture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Duke sent the College Football Playoff picture into uncertainty with a stunning overtime win on Saturday.

The Blue Devils won their first outright ACC championship since 1962 with a 27-20 victory over Virginia.

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah connected with tight end Jeremiah Hasley for a 1-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play in overtime, in what would be the deciding score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris was intercepted by Duke's Luke Mergott on the Cavaliers’ first offensive play of overtime.

Duke last won a share of the ACC regular-season title in 1989, sharing it with Virginia in Steve Spurrier’s final season as the Blue Devils’ coach. The conference championship game was created in 2005, and Duke got there this year thanks to a five-team tiebreaker.

NOTRE DAME'S MARCUS FREEMAN MAKES CASE FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Virginia, the ACC regular-season champion, would have reached the CFP for the first time in school history with a victory. While Duke is still unlikely to make the playoff field, the win opens the door for a second Group of Five team — likely James Madison — to sneak in.

JMU alums Ben Overby and James Turner were even at the game to support Duke.

"Nothing against UVA," Turner said excitedly, "but we’re just here to support Duke."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips argued this week that his league deserved two bids: one for No. 12 Miami as the league’s highest-ranked team, the other for the Duke-Virginia winner as the league’s champion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.