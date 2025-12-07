Expand / Collapse search
Duke Blue Devils

Duke upsets Virginia in overtime to claim ACC title, possibly shaking up CFP picture

James Madison fans were at the game pulling for a Duke win

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
'Greatest turnaround in college football history' 👀 Urban Meyer on Indiana winning B10 Championship Video

'Greatest turnaround in college football history' 👀 Urban Meyer on Indiana winning B10 Championship

Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Mark Ingram reacted after Indiana defeated Ohio State to win the Big Ten Championship.

Duke sent the College Football Playoff picture into uncertainty with a stunning overtime win on Saturday.

The Blue Devils won their first outright ACC championship since 1962 with a 27-20 victory over Virginia.

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah connected with tight end Jeremiah Hasley for a 1-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play in overtime, in what would be the deciding score.

Darian Mensah

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass during over time against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.  (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris was intercepted by Duke's Luke Mergott on the Cavaliers’ first offensive play of overtime.

Duke last won a share of the ACC regular-season title in 1989, sharing it with Virginia in Steve Spurrier’s final season as the Blue Devils’ coach. The conference championship game was created in 2005, and Duke got there this year thanks to a five-team tiebreaker.

NOTRE DAME'S MARCUS FREEMAN MAKES CASE FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF 

Duke's Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. 

Duke's Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.  (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Virginia, the ACC regular-season champion, would have reached the CFP for the first time in school history with a victory. While Duke is still unlikely to make the playoff field, the win opens the door for a second Group of Five team — likely James Madison — to sneak in.

JMU alums Ben Overby and James Turner were even at the game to support Duke.

"Nothing against UVA," Turner said excitedly, "but we’re just here to support Duke."

Wesley Williams

Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates with safety DaShawn Stone (8) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips argued this week that his league deserved two bids: one for No. 12 Miami as the league’s highest-ranked team, the other for the Duke-Virginia winner as the league’s champion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

