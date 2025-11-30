Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman makes case for College Football Playoff

Notre Dame was sitting in 9th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coach Marcus Freeman made his team’s case to make the College Football Playoff after their 49-20 win Saturday night against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Fighting Irish came into the game ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings with much debate swirling over whether they deserved to be put higher than the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes.

Marcus Freeman on the sideline

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman reacts on the sideline during the Stanford game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Stanford, California. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Freeman said the Fighting Irish’s growth over the season proved they should be considered.

"We have improved as much as anybody in the country, been playing as well as anybody in the country and we have, in my opinion, the best player in the country," Freeman said. "That’s what you want. You want the best teams in the country now. Who’s the best teams for the playoffs right now? I truly believe we’re one."

Jeremiyah Love makes a move

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is tackled by Stanford safety Charlie Eckhardt, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Stanford, California. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Notre Dame doesn’t have a conference championship to play for because they’re independent. The only team ahead of them to lose during the holiday weekend was No. 3 Texas A&M. It’s unclear if the win over the Cardinal would be enough to move them up.

The Fighting Irish moved to 9-2 on the season.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love rushed for 66 yards and scored his 21st touchdown of the season, breaking Jerome Bettis’ record for overall touchdowns and tying Audric Estime’s record of 18 rushing touchdowns in a season.

Love had an injury scare that caused him to leave the game for a bit. He said he suffered a bruise.

Marcus Freeman calls a play

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman gestures from the sideline during the game against Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Stanford, California. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

