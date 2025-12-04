College football star calls on Trump take charge of College Football Playoff decisions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The College Football Playoff Committee’s penultimate rankings caused a bunch of consternation among fans, and one Heisman Trophy hopeful called on the president to take charge.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are on the outside looking in at the final field with no more games left on their calendar. Vanderbilt has only two losses on the season – against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns. Both of them are conference opponents, which kept them from getting into the SEC Championship.

Diego Pavia wrote on social media that President Donald Trump should sign an executive order to expand the field with days before the final bracket is released.

"@realDonaldTrump MAKE THE EXECUTIVE ORDER PLEASE," he wrote on X.

Pavia responded to a post that called for the expansion of the College Football Playoff from 12 teams to 16 teams. The post called for the CFP to have four SEC teams, four Big Ten teams, two ACC teams, two Big 12 teams and four at-large bids.

"Get rid of these stupid committees filled with justifications nobody seems to understand," the post added.

Trump taking over the CFP Committee was something Secretary of State Marco Rubio joked about in an appearance on CNN.

Right now, feeling the hurt the most are the Miami Hurricanes, who are sitting on the outside looking into the field despite having a head-to-head advantage against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

There are a few conference championship games Saturday that could shake up the rankings a bit. The BYU Cougars losing to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 Championship will ultimately hurt them and possibly catapult them into the field. The possibility of Alabama staying in the field despite having three losses should they lose to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game, would create more heated conversation as well.

The final rankings will come out Sunday once the conference championship games are finished.