Duke University basketball star's shoe busts open mid-play

Zion Williamson, a freshman star player for Duke University's basketball team, destroyed his shoe with his own foot in the first 36 seconds of a game — at which former President Obama was in attendance — on Wednesday night.

Williamson, 18, was dribbling the ball around the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' defense during his team's possession when he landed on his left foot, and suddenly slid across the floor.

The sole of the player's sneaker appeared to bust open from the shoe, pushing his foot right through the sneaker, exposing his sock.

Williamson lost the ball and crashed to the ground, and clutched his knees to his chest. He walked off with a slight limp but under his own power, before heading back to the locker room with no shoes on his feet.

Obama, who was in the stands at the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, was captured on camera pointing to Williamson when his sneaker busted, and seemingly shouted: "His shoe broke!"

The Blue Devils player was taken to the locker room for medical evaluation and will not return to the game.

