Duke's Mike Krzyzewski ends illustrious career with loss to UNC: 'This team has been a joy for me to coach'

Mike Krzyzewski walked off the court for the final time as the head coach of the Duke men’s basketball team on Saturday as the team came up short against North Carolina in their Final Four matchup.

Duke fell just short 81-77 as North Carolina will get to play Kansas in the national championship on Monday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Krzyzewski got the team to the Final Four for the 13th time and the final run nearly saw the team cut down the nets at the end.

Krzyzewski was a bit emotional at the end of the game when he spoke to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

"Obviously, I’ll deal with all that later. This team has been a joy for me to coach," he said. "And especially them turning it around in March and to put us in a position where he had a chance to play on Monday. That’s the ultimate goal – to play on Monday and have a chance to win."

There will certainly be more fanfare when the team returns to Durham, N.C.

Krzyzewski will retire as one of the greatest basketball coaches in history and the accolades speak for itself.

He finishes with a record 1,202 victories between Duke and Army. He has three Olympic gold medals. He is a five-time ACC Coach of the Year and a three-time Naismith Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

In 47 seasons, he has five national championships and 13 Final Four appearances.

The college basketball world sent their tributes on social media.

Jon Scheyer is set to take over head coaching duties next season.