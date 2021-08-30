Drew Brees' touching message dedicated to Louisiana during Hurricane Ida: 'My heart is with you'

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees sent a heartfelt on Sunday dedicated to the people of Louisiana as Hurricane Ida continued its way through the Gulf Coast.

Brees, now an analyst for NBC Sports, was in Atlanta for the Falcons’ preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. He spoke in a video published by the Falcons’ social media account.

"Hey everybody back in New Orleans and Louisiana," Brees said. "This is Drew Brees. I'm here in Atlanta with the Sunday Night Football crew, but my heart is with you. Please everyone stay safe and secure during the hurricane, and God bless everyone. Stay safe."

New Orleans’ final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals was canceled on Saturday night, just ahead of when the hurricane was expected to hit landfall late the next morning. Hurricane Ida, which is now downgraded to a tropical depression, was a Category 4 storm with winds up to 155 mph when it made landfall.

The Saints are trying to figure out where they will play their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12.

The home of the Saints – Caesar’s Superdome – could potentially have damage from the hurricane and the team may have to find another location. Saints head coach Sean Payton was on a conference call with reporters on Monday and he said that a lot is still up in the air leading up to the start of the regular season.

"We don’t know relative on Week 1 in the Superdome," Payton told reporters. "We’ll have a Plan B. There’s a lot of things from a priority standpoint that are more important to our city."