Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension gives him ‘opportunity to change,’ Steve Kerr says

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will be away from the team indefinitely after the four-time All-Star wildly struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Tuesday.

Green was ejected from the game, his third this season and the 18th of his career. He was suspended five games earlier this year after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

The NBA ran out of patience and suspended Green on Wednesday, saying that he will be "required to meet certain team and league conditions before he returns to play."

"I think the suspension makes sense," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday. "To me, this is about more than basketball. It’s about helping Draymond. It’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. And that’s not an easy thing to do.

"That’s not something you say, ‘OK. We’re going to do five games. And then he’s going to be fine.’ The league did that, did five games after the incident with Rudy [Gobert]. That’s not the answer. To pick a number."

Green has always been an emotional player as the leader of the organization that won four championships over an eight-year period. However, over the past year, Green has had multiple outbursts that have resulted in physical altercations.

Green punched his then-teammate Jordan Poole in the face during training camp prior to the 2022-23 season and was suspended for one game during the 2023 playoffs for stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis.

He was then suspended for five games by the league in November for putting Gobert in a chokehold during an altercation with the Timberwolves.

"The answer is to help Draymond," Kerr said. "To give him the help he needs. Give him an opportunity to make a change that will not only help him, help our team, but help him for the rest of his life. This is not just about an outburst on the court. It’s about his life."

Kerr expressed his love for Green, saying he loved him for his "loyalty, his commitment, his passion," but expressed that Green had to change.

"Trying to help that guy," Kerr continued. "Because the one that grabbed Rudy, choked Rudy, the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan last year, that’s the guy who has to change. And he knows that. Everything before that, over a decade of play, what are we really talking about? We’re talking about getting ejected for yelling at the ref or throwing a ball.

"But you look at the past year and what’s happened, it’s clear. He needs the opportunity to change and that’s what an indefinite suspension gives him the opportunity for."