NBA star Kevin Durant hopes ex-teammate Draymond Green 'gets the help he needs' after suspension

Durant and Green spent three seasons together with the Warriors

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning back-to-back NBA titles and playing alongside Draymond Green.

Durant and Green meshed well through most of their time together, but their relationship was complicated.

At one point during the 2018-19 season, tensions boiled over, resulting in a heated exchange between Durant and Green during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green served a one-game suspension due to the verbal altercation. Shortly after that season, Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets.

Draymond Green attend an exhibition game

NBA players Kevin Durant, left, and Draymond Green attend a 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game between Puerto Rico and the United States at T-Mobile Arena Aug. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns, and his former teammate continues to make headlines — for mostly all the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, Green was tossed from a game due to a flagrant hit on Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. Durant did not play in the game.

The NBA handed down an indefinite suspension for the hit. Following Phoenix's 116-112 lost to his former team, the Nets, Durant addressed Green's flagrant hit.

"That was insane to see," Durant said. "Glad Nurk is all right. Never seen that before in a basketball court in an NBA game. I hope Draymond gets the help he needs. It's been incident after incident. I know Draymond and that's not … he hasn't been that way when I was around him and coming into the league. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs to get back on the court and put all this stuff behind him."

Draymond Green and Draymond Green celebrate

Draymond Green (14) and Kevin Durant (7) of the United States celebrate following a victory over France in the men's basketball finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Green has been ejected three times this season. He has now been ejected a total of 19 times in his career, second-most in league history.

He also drew 16 technical fouls during the 2022-23 season.

Draymond yelling at ref

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts toward referee Marc Davis (8) during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Francisco Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In November, Green was ejected from a game between the Warriors and Timberwolves and was later suspended for "forcibly grabbing" Rudy Gobert around the neck "in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner," NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said in a statement. 

 Green will reportedly undergo counseling.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.