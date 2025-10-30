Drake trolls Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani as Blue Jays reach cusp of World Series championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto native and avid sports fan Drake appears to be preparing to party like it’s 1993.

The five-time Grammy Award winner is rooting for his hometown Blue Jays as the team closes in on what would be the franchise’s first World Series championship in more than three decades.

Toronto took a 3-2 series lead Wednesday night behind 22-year-old rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage's 12-strikeout performance in Game 5. Shortly after the win, the "Views" rapper trolled the Dodgers and two-way star Shohei Ohtani in a series of Instagram Stories posts.

"ONE MORE!!!!!!!" Drake captioned the post.

Drake, whose given name is Aubrey Graham, continued to taunt the reigning National League MVP by posting a picture of Ohtani striking out during a World Series plate appearance.

"Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol," Graham wrote in a separate Instagram Stories post.

Drake attended Game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Centre on Oct. 24, the same day he celebrated his 39th birthday.

The World Series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday. If the Dodgers survive, they would force a decisive Game 7, keeping Los Angeles' back-to-back championship hopes alive.

Game 5 of the World Series was played Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Drake sat courtside at Scotiabank Arena for an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

Drake also serves as a Raptors ambassador.

Game 6 of the World Series begins Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

