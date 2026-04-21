Drake seems to troll Bears star QB Caleb Williams with ‘Iceman’ album promo in Toronto

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As rapper Drake rolls out the latest promotion for his upcoming "Iceman" album, it appears he’s also taking a jab at Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the process.

The Canadian artist posted a photo on Monday of himself rocking a Green Bay Packers jacket in front of blocks of ice that were set up in downtown Toronto with the release date of his highly anticipated album hidden inside. The promotion led to fans trying to speed up the melting process of the heavy blocks.

A streamer who goes by "Kishka" ended up finding the envelope, took it to Drake’s home in the area, and the May 15 release date was eventually revealed for all to see.

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The Packers even reposted the pictures of Drake, with a simple "Hi" in their caption while tagging the famous rapper.

So, where does Caleb Williams come into play here?

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Well, as Williams helped lead the Bears to the playoffs, he claimed himself the "Iceman" after coming from behind for dramatic wins during a remarkable 2025 campaign.

Then, Williams took it to another level, trying to trademark the nickname in March, though he received scrutiny not from Drake, but Basketball Hall of Famer George Gervin. The four-time scoring champ and 12-time All-Star was called "Iceman" throughout his career.

But now, Drake is claiming himself the "Iceman." And while it could just be a coincidence Drake was wearing the Packers bomber jacket, he is quite known for jabs at his "foes," whether straight-forward or through subtle things like his attire.

Drake has been hinting at this new album for some time now, slowly releasing promos since last summer. Considering his love for sports, he made sure to play that up to build anticipation for the album.

At Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Raptors, Drake had fake icicles placed on the two courtside seats that he usually sits in when he attends NBA games. They were spotted on April 12 — a 136-101 blowout win for the home team.

Meanwhile, Bears fans have learned to enjoy "Iceman" Williams, even if the games are rollercoasters at times. The 24-year-old threw for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, while leading the team to the playoffs with an 11-6 record.

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The Bears eventually fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round in an overtime thriller. It wasn’t Williams’ best game, throwing for two touchdowns, but three interceptions in the loss.

But feelings around the Bears are that the No. 1 overall pick is the right guy to continue leading the franchise, especially when it comes to defeating divisional opponents like the Packers.

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