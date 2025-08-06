Drake Maye says Mike Vrabel's bloodied face after he rose from pile at practice was reminiscent of Trump rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before becoming a coach, Mike Vrabel was known as one of the most physical linebackers in the NFL.

Earlier this year, Vrabel was named head coach of the New England Patriots, reuniting him with the franchise with which he spent eight seasons.

Vrabel is guiding the Patriots through training camp, and while fights tend to break out during the grueling weeks of training camp, coaches don't typically jump into the fray.

Vrabel decided to buck that trend.

On Wednesday, the Patriots and Washington Commanders held a joint practice at Gillette Stadium. At one point during practice, a hard tackle by rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson as he stepped up to block for pass protection appeared to be the tipping point for an eventual scuffle.

Vrabel eventually tried to defuse the situation by taking matters into his own hands and jumping into the pile. Once the tension settled, the first-year Patriots coach emerged with a bloody face, the Boston Herald reported.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was complimentary of his coach's tenacity.

"That's what we're trying to build, and it starts with the head coach — intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap when we're out there on the field," Maye said. "The mentality, I like it. That's what you want."

Vrabel was later spotted holding a towel that appeared to contain ice on his face.

"Pass pro is physical. It's a physical game. Things happen out there," Maye said. "There's a time where obviously you don't want to come out here and fight and get into trouble. At the same time, you don't want to back down from nobody. So, I'm sure Coach will preach that we can't have that, but, at the same time, kind of in the back of our minds, that's kind of how we want to play — the intensity. When the whistle is going, play hard, and when the whistle stops, get off and get away."

Maye added that Vrabel's appearance reminded him of the assassination attempt at one of President Donald Trump's political rallies in Pennsylvania last year.

"Somebody was saying it was like the Trump gunshot," Maye said, pointing toward his ear.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry suggested Vrabel's pysical nature is still a part of him even though he is no longer playing.

"He's right there with us, man. I think that player comes out in him a little bit too," Henry said.

The brief melee did not result in any player ejections from practice.

