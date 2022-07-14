Donovan Mitchell trade rumors heat up with Knicks reportedly emerging as 'focused destination'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donovan Mitchell trade rumors started heating up again this week, as it appears the New York Knicks emerged as the frontrunner to land the Utah Jazz superstar.

Utah backtracked and showed a readiness to listen to trade offers for Mitchell days after trading center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a hefty return, ESPN reported Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik alluded to the possibility of a Mitchell trade on Saturday.

"Change is inevitable in the NBA. I'm not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster, and he's a very, very important part of what we're trying to do. Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn't sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]. We're trying to build a championship team, but there's no intent [to trade Mitchell], at all," he said.

However, the "will they or won’t they" drama may be coming to an end.

According to The Athletic, the Knicks and Jazz "engaged" in trade talks and New York has become the "focused destination" over the last couple of days.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mitchell was spotted in a New York hoodie Wednesday and reportedly alluded to the possibility of coming to the Knicks.

HORNETS’ TERRY ROZIER GETS MASSIVE ‘THREE WISE MONKEYS’ TATTOO ACROSS BACK

It is unclear what it would take for a team to land Mitchell. The Jazz received Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and several draft picks in their deal for Gobert.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mitchell has been an All-Star three years in a row. Last season, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.