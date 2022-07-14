Expand / Collapse search
Utah Jazz
Published

Donovan Mitchell trade rumors heat up with Knicks reportedly emerging as 'focused destination'

Donovan Mitchell has been an All-Star for the Utah Jazz the last three seasons

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors started heating up again this week, as it appears the New York Knicks emerged as the frontrunner to land the Utah Jazz superstar.

Utah backtracked and showed a readiness to listen to trade offers for Mitchell days after trading center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a hefty return, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Donovan Mitchell, #45 of the Utah Jazz, talks to the media after Round 1 Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on April 28, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik alluded to the possibility of a Mitchell trade on Saturday.

"Change is inevitable in the NBA. I'm not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster, and he's a very, very important part of what we're trying to do. Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn't sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]. We're trying to build a championship team, but there's no intent [to trade Mitchell], at all," he said.

However, the "will they or won’t they" drama may be coming to an end.

According to The Athletic, the Knicks and Jazz "engaged" in trade talks and New York has become the "focused destination" over the last couple of days.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mitchell was spotted in a New York hoodie Wednesday and reportedly alluded to the possibility of coming to the Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell, #45 of the Utah Jazz, looks on during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on April 28, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It is unclear what it would take for a team to land Mitchell. The Jazz received Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and several draft picks in their deal for Gobert.

Donovan Mitchell, #45 of the Utah Jazz, before Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on April 25, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Mitchell has been an All-Star three years in a row. Last season, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.