Donovan McNabb appears to double down on Carson Wentz criticism

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb appeared to double down on his criticism of current Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz -- despite the negative responses he received from team members after McNabb last blasted Wentz.

McNabb suggested over the weekend that Wentz should be replaced if he can’t lead the team past the second round of the playoffs within the next two seasons. He asked Philadelphia radio station 94 WIP whether he needed to “apologize for anything.”

“What people fail to realize, when you have a job to do as an analyst or someone asks you a question — people want media members to be honest,” he told the radio station, according to Pro Football Talk. “All I was doing was being an analyst and being honest in my comments. It’s nothing personal to Carson. I respect his game, I love Carson as a quarterback. When I do come to the games, I introduce my son to him. I respect the way he prepares himself, I respect the way he plays. But in the game of football, in the game of life, if you’re not doing your job and you’re not healthy enough to be on the field, they will look to replace. People understand what I was saying, but the fact that I said it, it became an issue and that’s a problem."

McNabb’s comments drew a response from Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, who tweeted several snake emojis at the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback and, as Eagles fans will make sure to note, zero-time Super Bowl winner.

“And you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back,” Johnson tweeted.

Freddie Mitchell, a former wide receiver on McNabb’s "close-but-not-quite" Eagles teams, also took a dig at the quarterback.

“That guy screwed my whole NFL career up. Love that people are seeing the real now,” Mitchell tweeted.

Wentz has battled injuries in two of his first three seasons, but, when on the field, has shown his talent. He only played 13 games in 2017 and 11 games in 2018. While he was recovering from one injury, the Eagles won Super Bowl 52 -- the first for the franchise -- with backup quarterback Nick Foles.

