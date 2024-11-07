Donald Trump’s granddaughter, budding golf star Kai Trump, reacts to election win: ‘Future gonna be fantastic'

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President-elect Trump, was with her family at Mar-a-Lago Election Day as all signs pointed to the former president returning to office.

Kai, who shares a common love for the game of golf with her grandfather, shared a congratulatory X post about her grandfather.

"No one works harder or cares more about the American people," Kai, 17, wrote. "Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!"

Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, also has faith that her grandfather returning to office means the next four years will be bright in the United States.

"The future gonna be fantastic," Kai said with an American flag emoji.

As of Thursday morning, the president-elect had more than 72.6 million votes, and Kamala Harris had 67.9 million.

Harris conceded the presidential race to Trump Wednesday. Trump had 295 electoral votes to Harris’ 226. Winning the presidency requires 270.

As Trump prepares to take over as the 47th president of the United States, his granddaughter will be looking forward to 2025 with the University of Miami golf team.

Kai committed to the Hurricanes in August, saying in a post on Instagram she was "beyond excited" to be heading to the Sunshine State to continue her golfing career.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point."

Kai attends The Benjamin School, the same school as Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, in Palm Beach, Florida.

She also made waves on the campaign trail this year, delivering a speech at the Republican National Convention alongside her father, who said his daughter wanted to address the people after the assassination attempt on the former president in Pennsylvania.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I'm in school, and I'll have to call him back later," Kai told a raucous crowd in Milwaukee.

"I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was OK," she added, describing the events after the attempted assassination.

Kai also has a new YouTube channel with vlogs and golf competitions with notable golf content creators like Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark.

