Among the many celebrities who descended on South Beach for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix was former President Trump.

The 45th president and the 2024 Republican presidential candidate was seen waving to fans and saluting during the national anthem prior to the third annual Grand Prix starting.

Trump was also seen walking through the stadium tunnels and taking time to acknowledge media as he walked through the venue.

Trump’s deputy communications chief Margo Martin shared videos of him on X, one of which showed a crowd chanting "U-S-A" as he arrived outside the McLaren Racing garage on pit lane.

As the race began, Martin also showed Trump staring toward the racetrack while wearing his signature red "Make America Great Again" hat.

Trump was just one of many big names in Miami for the Formula One race, as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Patrick Mahomes were among the celebrities on hand.

Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins CEO and managing general partner of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, did not disclose if Trump or any other celebrities would be seen at the race due to security reasons.

"I’m not allowed to disclose the attendees for security and privacy reasons," Garfinkel said, per USA Today. "We don’t talk about communications with people, but I will say that there won’t be any fundraisers at the event."

Controversy did come prior to Trump’s arrival as one of his supporters, Steve Witkoff, wanted to sell his tickets to his suite at the Paddock Club for $250,000, which would go toward Trump’s 2024 campaign. However, that was shot down quickly by race officials, who sent Witkoff a letter.

"Political campaigning has its place, and it is not at our race," a letter released on social media reads. "We welcome you and your guests to attend our event and enjoy your suite. However, we respectfully request it be done in compliance with our very clear license agreement."

Trump and everyone else watched a thrilling race in which McLaren's Lando Norris upset the favorite, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, to win his first-ever Grand Prix.

