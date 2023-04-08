Donald Trump shows up to UFC 287 in support of Dana White, Jorge Masvidal

The hottest ticket in Miami is UFC 287, and former President Trump is well aware.

So, he headed over to Kaseya Center in South Florida to take in the fights.

He also has one of the best seats in the house.

A photo was tweeted of Trump next to UFC president Dana White ringside.

Trump and White share a close relationship, and over the years, he and Jorge Masvidal have formed a friendship. Masvidal is fighting Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout as the co-main event.

Masvidal has also shown support for the 45th president in the past.

The 38-year-old has lost his last three fights, his most recent coming back on March 5 of last year against Colby Covington by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will fight in the main event in a middleweight contest.

The arrival at the pay-per-view comes a few days after Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony charges amid hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.