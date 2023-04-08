Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump shows up to UFC 287 in support of Dana White, Jorge Masvidal

Masvidal has supported Trump in the past

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The hottest ticket in Miami is UFC 287, and former President Trump is well aware.

So, he headed over to Kaseya Center in South Florida to take in the fights.

He also has one of the best seats in the house.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 287 at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 287 at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023, in Miami, Florida. ( (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images))

A photo was tweeted of Trump next to UFC president Dana White ringside.

Trump and White share a close relationship, and over the years, he and Jorge Masvidal have formed a friendship. Masvidal is fighting Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout as the co-main event.

Masvidal has also shown support for the 45th president in the past.

The 38-year-old has lost his last three fights, his most recent coming back on March 5 of last year against Colby Covington by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will fight in the main event in a middleweight contest.

The arrival at the pay-per-view comes a few days after Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony charges amid hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.