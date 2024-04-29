Expand / Collapse search
WWE

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gives Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul for WWE beatdown

Braun Strowman returned to 'Raw' during the segment

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made an appearance on WWE’s "Monday Night Raw" along with U.S. champion Logan Paul and streamer IShowSpeed.

Mahomes even lent a helping hand to Paul while the YouTube star, who co-founded Prime, dealt with Jey Uso as he was getting a beat down from Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh.

Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul enters the ring for a match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens during Night Two at Lincoln Financial Field on April 7, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Logan Paul with the Prime bottle

Logan Paul is introduced before a United States Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens during Night Two at Lincoln Financial Field on April 7, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

As Balor and McDonagh delivered the two-on-one, Paul came over to Mahomes and asked for his three Super Bowl rings. Mahomes, who partnered with Prime as well, pulled the rings off of his fingers and allowed Paul to take them and use them.

Paul accidentally hit McDonagh and then started to whale on Uso.

However, moments later, the crowd at "Monday Night Raw" in Kansas City received a special surprise. Braun Strowman came down to help Uso chase off Paul and McDonagh. He hit Balor with a chokeslam.

Patrick Mahomes in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, smiles at fans wearing his Super Bowl ring during the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Victory Parade on Feb. 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 6-foot, 8-inch giant then turned his attention toward Mahomes. The quarterback stood up with offensive linemen Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey alongside him. Uso came into the picture to intervene before Strowman could do more damage.

Earlier in the night, Smith and Humphrey were honored for their heroic actions during the Super Bowl parade shooting in February. Smith also helped keep young WWE fan Joey Borgonzi.

