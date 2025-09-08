Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill faces domestic violence accusations from estranged wife, lawyers fire back at claims

Hill is getting divorced from Keeta Vaccaro

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill faced startling accusations from his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro amid their divorce proceedings in Florida court.

Vaccaro alleged in court documents that Hill committed multiple acts of domestic violence during their 17-month marriage, according to TMZ Sports.

Tyreek Hill runs off the field

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaves the field after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

The woman claimed there were eight separate instances of domestic violence. She said in court documents that the wide receiver’s "conduct was extreme, outrageous, beyond all bounds of decency, and is regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community."

Hill was accused of shoving Vacarro during an argument over a postnuptial agreement, and two weeks later, "violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of."

One instance alleged occurred while she was pregnant with their child.

Keeta Vaccaro smiles

Keeta Vaccaro attends The Model Experience's Fashion Week Festival at Los Angeles Convention Center on Sept. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hill’s lawyers fired back at Vaccaro’s accusations and vehemently denied any violence took place in a statement to TMZ Sports on Monday. The lawyers called the claims a "shakedown."

"Make no mistake about it, we believe that these allegations are nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vaccaro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down," their statement read.

"These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vaccaro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money. Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence."

Tyreek Hill scampers

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Police were called to an incident between Hill and Vaccaro back in April but the case was closed with no charges filed.

