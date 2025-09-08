Dolphins' Tyreek Hill faces domestic violence accusations from estranged wife, lawyers fire back at claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill faced startling accusations from his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro amid their divorce proceedings in Florida court.

Vaccaro alleged in court documents that Hill committed multiple acts of domestic violence during their 17-month marriage, according to TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The woman claimed there were eight separate instances of domestic violence. She said in court documents that the wide receiver’s "conduct was extreme, outrageous, beyond all bounds of decency, and is regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community."

Hill was accused of shoving Vacarro during an argument over a postnuptial agreement, and two weeks later, "violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of."

One instance alleged occurred while she was pregnant with their child.

CJ STROUD CALLS OUT TEXANS FOR 'LOLLYGAGGING' AFTER DISAPPOINTING LOSS TO RAMS

Hill’s lawyers fired back at Vaccaro’s accusations and vehemently denied any violence took place in a statement to TMZ Sports on Monday. The lawyers called the claims a "shakedown."

"Make no mistake about it, we believe that these allegations are nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vaccaro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down," their statement read.

"These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vaccaro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money. Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police were called to an incident between Hill and Vaccaro back in April but the case was closed with no charges filed.