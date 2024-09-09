Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains 4-word message after bodycam footage of detention is released

Hill broke his silence after the bodycam footage of the incident was released

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Bodycam footage of Tyreek Hill's detention before Dolphins game released Video

Bodycam footage of Tyreek Hill's detention before Dolphins game released

The Miami-Dade Police Department released bodycam footage of the incident involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill posted a four-word message on social media following the release of the bodycam footage of the officers involved in his detention on Monday.

"Let’s make a change," he wrote on X.

He then appeared on CNN and elaborated on what he meant with those words.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyreek Hill comes off the field

Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

"I’m not a big believer in diving people," Hill said. "I don’t believe in all that. I believe in bringing people together because that’s my purpose in life. I do football camps all across the world trying to bring different people together … because we in this together, baby. We’re on this Earth together. We gotta live together.

"So, when I say, ‘Let’s make a change,’ let’s do it together. So, Miami PD, really all officers across the world, one officer doesn’t make the whole group look bad. Everybody has bad apples. Every team has bad apples. It’s my job to use my platform and my resources so that way I’m able to align with these different stations.

"We done tried it all. We done protest. We even took a knee. We done did walks. So what’s next? Me and my wife are brainstorming on how we can be a part of this change. It’s important to us. We want to be able to change lives all across the world – not just Miami."

Tyreek Hill takes the ball

Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

LAWYERS FOR MIAMI-DADE POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED IN TYREEK HILL INCIDENT SPEAK OUT

Hill said if he wasn’t a celebrity athlete there would have been a different story playing out, suggesting he may have been shot or hauled off to jail.

The bodycam footage was released earlier Monday. The footage captured the intense moments which saw Miami-Dade Police officers stopping Hill, then taking him out of his vehicle and putting him in handcuffs as the situation escalated.

The Dolphins called for punishment for the officers involved in the incident.

Tyreek Hill in handcuffs

Tyreek Hill in handcuffs. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill still managed to play on Sunday and scored an 80-yard touchdown. He celebrated the score by poking fun at his detention.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.