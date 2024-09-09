Dolphins demand punishment for officers involved in Tyreek Hill detention

The Miami Dolphins broke their silence on the Tyreek Hill bodycam footage which showed the NFL star’s detention at the hands of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The footage showed the intense moments when police officers initiated a traffic stop on Hill and the escalation to when it led to officers placing Hill in handcuffs on the ground and sitting him on the curb near his vehicle.

The Dolphins called for punishment for the officers involved.

"We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct direct towards Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith by police officers before yesterday’s game," the team said. "It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community and use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players, yet it is also a reminder that not every situation like this ends in peace, as we are grateful this one did. ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ is a question that will carry with resounding impact.

"We are proud to have a strong and positive relationship with the Miami-Dade Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and recognize that the vast majority of officers do serve the community with the utmost character and desire to protect all citizens. However, as is on full display in the videos released tonight, there are some officers who mistake their responsibility and commitment to serve with misguided power. While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release this footage, we also urge them to take equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior.

"We will stand beside Tyreek and our players as they work to use their platform and this situation to make a positive impact in our community. We have always believed that the game of football holds a unique power to bring people together, and we remain hopeful that through the collective work of the players, organization and our community partners, we can create lasting change."

Hill was detained near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday before the Dolphins played the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association defended the officers earlier Monday, calling Hill "uncooperative."

The police union’s president, Steadman Stahl, said Hill was detained for "officer safety after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger."

"Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on the scene, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs," the statement read. "Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground."

Stahl said Hill was issued two traffic citations and reminded those who happen to be involved with police officers to "obey lawful police commanders first and complain later."

He added that "while we are confident in the actions that led to the stop Mr. Hill, as with any investigation, we will wait for all the facts to come out, along with any explanation Mr. Hill may have for his actions that initiated this unfortunate incident."

A police officer involved in the detention was placed on "administrative duties."