Lawyers for Miami-Dade police officer involved in Tyreek Hill incident speak out

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyers for the Miami-Dade Police Department officer who was placed on "administrative duties" in the wake of the detention of NFL star Tyreek Hill called for their client’s "immediate reinstatement" on Monday.

Ignacio Alvarez of ALGO Law Firm and Israel Reyes of the Reyes Law Firm are representing the officer who was placed on administrative duties. They released a statement to Fox News Digital just before the department released bodycam footage of the Hill incident.

"While we believe the decision to place our client on leave was premature, we respect Director Daniels' call for a thorough review of the incident involving Mr. Tyreek Hill, a stance we fully support," the lawyers said. "We urge all parties to refrain from making public statements that may misrepresent our client’s actions and mislead the public about Mr. Hill's detainment.

"We call for our client’s immediate reinstatement, and a complete, thorough, and objective investigation, as Director Daniels has also advocated. Our client will not comment until this investigation is concluded and the facts are fully revealed."

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels placed the officer on "administrative duties" as Internal Affairs conducted an investigation.

Hill maintained he did nothing wrong in the incident. Drew Rosenhaus, his agent, called the officers’ conduct "completely unacceptable."

The department released more than an hour's worth of footage from the incident. It showed the moment Hill was pulled out of his car and put in handcuffs.

Hill was cited for traffic violations.