NFL legend calls out 'disinterested' Dolphins after blowout loss to Browns

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher put the Miami Dolphins on notice following their 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins struggled in all phases of the game. Tua Tagovailoa had three interceptions as part of a four-turnover game. And there were not many great answers as to why Miami had such a rough game in the postgame press conference.

Cowher called the team out on CBS.

"The second half of that game, they looked almost disinterested," he said. "They looked deflated. They looked almost … there was nothing left in the tank. They almost disengaged. I’m just talking the way I saw it. Tua turned the ball over (three) times. The defense gave up some big plays.

"It will be interesting to see what happens down there. There’s been a lot of talk about the lack of structure that they have inside the building … We don’t know what’s going on inside the building, because we’re not there. But we see the product that’s on the field. And right now, there’s some issues in Miami."

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said there were "frustrated players" on the field.

"We can’t allow it to seep into our play and keep us from executing. So I mean, the list goes on. minus 4 (turnovers) and 100 yards in penalties, two formulas that generally will equal immediate loss, regardless of what you do," he said. "So, you know, I think we didn’t see it coming in terms of our prep but you absolutely, with 100% certainly, you have to evaluate everything.

"You know, I think it goes for – no person, no player, no coach has their hands clean and we have to get back to work, starting with me, do a better job. We have an NFL opponent and game next week that we have a lot of work to do and in the meantime, this was a step back from how we play football. I thought we had growth and generally growth without results is a good thing for your time. In this case, it was not good enough. You know, you can go on any tangent and have, at least partially right, regardless of what angle you take when you get beat like that."

McDaniel added that he wasn’t concerned about his job security.

Miami is now 1-6 on the season.