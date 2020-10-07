Dolphins to limit fans at stadium despite Florida governor's clearance for full capacity

The Miami Dolphins will continue to limit stadium capacity to 13,000 fans despite getting clearance from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for full capacity on Wednesday, reports say.

A spokesperson with the governor’s office told Fox Sports’ Andy Slater that Dolphins have been given the go ahead to fill up Hard Rock stadium, which seats 65,000 fans, as the state moves into Phase 3 of reopening.

But Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel told ESPN in a statement that they intend to stay at limited capacity.

"We'll continue to follow CDC guidelines & put everyone's safety first & monitor things as they go,” Garfinkel said. “Right now w/ positivity rates where they are, we feel that we can keep people safe in a socially distanced environment, which is our 13K capacity."

State health officials say the positivity rate surpassed 5% on Monday and on Wednesday the state reported that 2,582 people tested positive, bringing the seven day average to 2,300 cases and 90 deaths per day, according to The Sun Sentinel.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office told the paper that businesses, including sports teams, can increase capacity at their discretion and that there is no state clearance under Phase 3.

Dolphins, 1-3, had fans at their first two home games but won’t return to Hard Rock until Oct. 25 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.