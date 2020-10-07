NFL COVID-19 troubles continue as several players test positive in latest round of testing

Several NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing, just a week after the Tennessee Titans experienced an outbreak that saw 20 members of the team contract the virus.

The Titans were hoping to reopen the team's training facility this week ahead of Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game after showing no new cases on Monday but multiple reports on Wednesday confirmed that two players had tested positive in the latest round of testing.

The Las Vegas Raiders also had one positive case following this week’s testing, ESPN reported. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Sources told the NFL Network that the New England Patriots also had two more cases from Tuesday’s round of testing, including reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. Bill Murray, a defensive lineman on the practice squad, was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to sources, the Kansas City Chiefs, who played the Patriots on Monday after Cam Newton tested positive ahead of Sunday’s game, have turned up no positive cases in their latest round of testing.

The new cases signal trouble for the NFL going into Week 5 as the Titans have yet to play the team's rescheduled Week 4 game and may have to postpone Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Oct. 25 during Tennessee’s bye. The league also moved the Baltimore Ravens bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play the Steelers on Nov. 1.

The Patriots game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday is in jeopardy of being postponed, as is the Raiders-Chiefs game.

Tuesday night the league unveiled stricter coronavirus safety protocols, which include daily testing, specified mask usage and new travel guidelines.