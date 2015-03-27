Dolphins select Florida OL Pouncey at No. 15

Florida center Mike Pouncey has been taken by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Pouncey, who can also play guard, was the 15th overall selection. His twin brother, Maurkice, started 16 games at center for the Pittsburgh Steelers and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.

The Dolphins opted to upgrade their offensive line rather than draft running back Mark Ingram of Alabama or a quarterback. Miami extended its streak of not taking a QB in the first round since 1983.

Pouncey spent most of his Gators career at guard, but returned for his senior year last season and replaced his brother at center. He struggled some early but became Florida's best blocker and a team leader.