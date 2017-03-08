Dolphins reportedly will re-sign wideout Kenny Stills to a $32 million deal

The Miami Dolphins will reward Kenny Stills for his breakout season, agreeing to a four-year, $32 million contract with $20 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Stills had 42 catches for 726 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns last season, providing Ryan Tannehill a deep threat in the passing game. Stills had four catches that went for more than 40 yards in his second season with the Dolphins.

Miami, which acquired Stills in a trade with the Saints two years ago, reportedly expected to lose the 24-year-old wideout in free agency as late as last week, according to Pro Football Talk.