Dolphins players react to Brian Flores' stunning firing: 'Sick as f---'

The Miami Dolphins shockingly parted ways with head coach Brian Flores on Monday afternoon, and many players on the team aren’t too happy with the decision.

Dolphins players reacted to the news on social media, including defensive back Nik Needham, who tweeted out that he was "sick as f---" about Miami owner Stephen Ross’ decision to fire Flores after three seasons.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," Ross said in a statement. "After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins."

Ross added: "I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future."

Needham wasn’t the only Dolphins player to react to the news.

Long snapper Blake Ferguson said Flores "changed my life forever."

"Can’t thank Coach Flo enough for taking a chance on me," Ferguson tweeted.

The Dolphins (9-8) began the year with a 1-7 record, but they managed to win seven games in a row, and wrapped up the 2021 season with a 33-24 victory over Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Flores finished with a 24-25 record in his three seasons with the Dolphins.