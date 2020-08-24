Dolphins plan to have limited fans in stands during home opener, among other policy changes

The Miami Dolphins will have fans in the stands during their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 20 against the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced Monday a limited number of fans will be able to attend the game as the NFL gets ready to kick off the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we started the process back in March of exploring what a socially distanced stadium could look like, we made the health and safety of everyone the first priority; knowing that if we felt that we couldn't make it safe, we simply wouldn't have fans,” Dolphins vice chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a news release.

TITANS ROOKIE ISAIAH WILSON NEARLY JUMPED FROM BALCONY AFTER GETTING SPOTTED AT COLLEGE PARTY, REPORT SAYS

“We're happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we've put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time.”

GIANTS' JOE JUDGE GETS SOME ADVICE FROM LEGENDARY SUPER BOWL-WINNING HEAD COACH

Miami also announced a list of policies for the upcoming season. Hard Rock Stadium, also a coronavirus testing site, was the first public facility to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s STAR accreditation, ESPN reported. It’s the standard used for different facilities to implement certain cleaning to prevent diseases.

Fans will be required to wear a mask when seated in their socially distant cluster; there will be more points of entry with mobile touchless entry, timed stadium entry, cashless payments at food kiosks, parking and retail and no tailgating.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars also have announced plans for limited numbers of fans at games this season.