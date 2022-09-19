Dolphins' Mike McDaniel details the 'f--- it' play, words of encouragement for Tua Tagovailoa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens was one of the highlights from the slate of games in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Tua Tagovailoa had to face a 21-point deficit twice in the game and in the fourth quarter he really took over, throwing four of his six touchdown passes in the final 15 minutes. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told NFL journalist Peter King for his "Football Morning in America" column about the play that helped them stay in the game in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins were still trailing the Ravens by 14 points when McDaniel called the "f--- it" play.

"So we had a play ready, in case things weren’t going right, or in case there were various frustrations," McDaniel told King. "We installed that play with the expletives, that the quarterbacks knew as the ‘F--- it’ play. Tua loved the play. If we really needed to make something happen, that was the play we’d call."

McDaniel and Tagovailoa agreed the "F--- it" play would work in a 3rd-and-10 situation with the speed of the wide receivers overmatching the long-winded Ravens secondary. With about 7:47 to go, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass to bring Miami to within a score.

On the next series, Tagovailoa only needed three plays to get into the end zone. He found Hill blazing down the field for a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Tagovailoa finished with a career game: 36-for-50 with 469 passing yards, six touchdown passes and two early interceptions.

For all the criticism levied at Tagovailoa, he answered the critics with a big come-from-behind win and put Miami at 2-0 to start the season.

McDaniel was asked about the remarks he made to Tagovailoa after the game.

"I said, ‘The weight should be lifted off your shoulders, man. All you did was do exactly what we talked about. Hopefully, at least for a week, you can shut up all the people that you’re trying not to listen to.’ I’m hoping Sundays feel different to him now. You need kind of a shock and awe moment for that to happen," the first-year head coach said.

Hill finished the game with 11 catches for 190 yards and two scores. Jaylen Waddle added 11 catches for 171 yards and two scores.