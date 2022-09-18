Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals complete comeback over Raiders on miraculous defensive play in overtime

Cardinals trailed 20-0 at halftime

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The New York Jets weren't the only team on Sunday with a miraculous comeback.

The Arizona Cardinals trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 20-0 at halftime but came all the way back for a 29-23 overtime win on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) runs for the game-winning touchdown after a fumble recovery in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Sept. 18, 2022.

In overtime, the Cardinals forced a Hunter Renfrow fumble that Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up and returned 59 yards for the touchdown.

There was a bit of a scare, though, as it was thought that Murphy celebrated too early, launching the ball away before he crossed the goal line. But the call stood, and the game was over.

But that play doesn't happen without the Cards' insane fourth-quarter comeback.

The Raiders had the ball up 23-7 with 12:37 to go, but after Arizona forced a three-and-out, Kyler Murray marched down the field, and a 24-yard catch by Marquise Brown put Arizona at the one-yard line. Darrel Williams punched it in for the score, but what happened on the ensuing two-point conversion was incredible.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) picks up a fumble and returns it for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Sept. 18, 2022.

It goes down in the box score as a 2-yard rush for the successful conversion, but according to Next Gen Stats, Murray scrambled over 84 yards before bringing the Cards to within eight points.

The Cardinals then forced another Raider punt, and in the final 4:43, the Cardinals ran an 18-play, 73-yard drive that ended in a rushing touchdown by Murray as time expired. Needing another two-point conversion to send the game to overtime, Murray found trusty veteran A.J. Green in the back of the end zone.

The Cardinals got the ball first in overtime but turned it over on downs. Thankfully, that didn't matter.

The Cards got their first win of the season while the Raiders fell to 0-2 in a stacked AFC West.

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Sept. 18, 2022.

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Sept. 18, 2022. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona will host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next week while the Raiders will visit Tennessee.