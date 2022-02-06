Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins to hire Mike McDaniel as their next head coach, replacing Brian Flores

McDaniel, who is biracial, is the first minority to be hired this head coaching cycle

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Miami Dolphins are working on making San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel their next head coach, the team announced on Sunday evening.

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

McDaniel, 38, was reportedly a finalist for the job along with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was named the head coach of the New York Giants last week.

McDaniel, who is biracial, is the first minority to be hired this head coaching cycle. The 49ers will receive a third-round compensatory pick in 2022 and 2023, the NFL Network reported.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel of the San Francisco 49ers watches works outs during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

McDaniel worked under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for the majority of his coaching career. He served as the Texans offensive assistant from 2006 to 2008. After a short stay in the UFL, McDaniel served as an offensive assistant in Washington from 2011 to 2012 before becoming the receivers coach in 2013. McDaniel joined the Browns in 2014 as the team’s receivers coach, and then became the offensive assistant from 2015 to 2016 in Atlanta under Shanahan.

The 49ers hired McDaniel as the team’s run game coordinator in 2017 and was promoted to offensive coordinator this past season. San Francisco was ranked seventh in total yards and 13 in points scored.

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Dante Pettis #18 and Run Game Coordinator Mike McDaniel of the San Francisco 49ers talk on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium on December 23, 2018, in Santa Clara, California. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

McDaniel will replace Brian Flores, who was fired after three seasons with the organization.

The Texans and Saints are the two teams still searching for a head coach.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova