Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence excited to work with Doug Pederson: 'His resume kind of speaks for itself'

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars had a historically bad season in 2021, but the former Clemson star has a lot to look forward to next year.

The Jaguars hired Doug Pederson to be their next head coach on Saturday and a big reason why he decided to take the job is because of the opportunity to coach one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lawrence is excited to work with Pederson because he "sees it through my lens more so than a lot of coaches that haven’t played the position."

"We’re really excited, obviously. I talked to him briefly on the phone, I guess that was Thursday night, and then today, first time meeting him in person, just seems like a really great guy," Lawrence said, via the team’s website . "Obviously, he’s had a lot of success. His resume kind of speaks for itself. He’s an offensive guy, played quarterback in the NFL. All of those things make me really excited, and it’s something that I’m just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table."

Lawrence continued: "I think everybody’s excited, everybody’s really relieved we got our guy. To be able to move forward and just go to work now is a good feeling."

Last season, the Jaguars (3-14) finished as the worst team in football. For a second-straight year, Jacksonville will have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Lawrence finished with 3,641 passing yards, with 12 touchdowns and tied a league-high with 17 interceptions. Pederson will be brought in to help Lawrence reach the next level by putting pieces around him to succeed in the near future.