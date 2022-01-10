Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins fire Brian Flores in shocking move

Flores took over for Adam Gase before the start of the 2019 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday, in one of the most shocking moves around the league.

Flores spent three seasons as the Dolphins coach and only had one winning season. However, he failed to get the team to the playoffs. The team hasn’t been to the postseason since the 2016 season, when Adam Gase was the head coach.

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins on the sidelines in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins on the sidelines in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins."

Ross added: "I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future."

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during introductions prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during introductions prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Miami was 5-11 in Flores’ first season as head coach. The next year, the Dolphins selected the quarterback of their future in Tua Tagovailoa. However, the quarterback failed to capture the hearts and minds of the Dolphins faithful.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to head coach Brian Flores during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to head coach Brian Flores during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Flores was hired to replace Gase before the start of the 2019 season. He finishes his time in Miami with a 24-25 record.

The Dolphins are back to square one.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com