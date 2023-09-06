Dolphins' Darrell Bevell needed surgery to repair detached retina during camp: report

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell is tasked with taking Tua Tagovailoa to the next level as the team will compete in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL this season.

Bevell, who is in his second season with Miami, suffered a bit of a setback in the early days of training camp. He suffered a freak eye injury in July, according to Yahoo Sports.

Bevell was watching film late on July 30 when he started to realize his vision was impaired, Yahoo Sports reported. He covered both eyes to see which was giving him the vision issues, and it turned out to be the right one. As it turned out, Bevell reportedly suffered a detached retina.

He was thrust into surgery in which his retina would have to be attached by a laser, the report said. He was forced to lay face down until his eye got better and would have to remotely participate in meetings until he was completely cleared to return to the facility.

Bevell joined the Dolphins’ coaching staff under Mike McDaniel last year. He was the offensive coordinator in 2021 under Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He took over as interim head coach when Meyer and the Jaguars parted ways.

"His reputation preceded him," McDaniel told Yahoo Sports. "I knew I needed someone who had been through the journey with at least one but preferably multiple quarterbacks at a high level, [who] understood the amount of demands that are on the player and then was a human being that connected with him."

Despite injuries, Tagovailoa produced the best season of his career in 2022. He had 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions. It definitely helps when his two top targets are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins enter the 2023 reloaded but will face tough tests in the Buffalo Bills, again, and a revamped New York Jets team with Aaron Rodgers leading the charge.

Miami opens the 2023 season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers on the West Coast. The Dolphins are on the road in three of their first four games of the year.