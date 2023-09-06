Troy Aikman opens up about possibly playing for the Dolphins in 2003: 'Prepared to come back and play'

Troy Aikman played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 to 2000 and won three Super Bowls on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

He later admitted he retired due to persistent back issues and that there was no shortage of possibilities of furthering his career for another team.

He said he wanted to sign with the San Diego Chargers to play under offensive coordinator Norv Turner, but the team signed Doug Flutie. Aikman also said Andy Reid called him about potentially playing for the Philadelphia Eagles after Donovan McNabb was injured, but he declined.

On Tuesday, Aikman opened up more about the potential of playing with the Miami Dolphins in 2003.

"I had a chance initially, and I was gonna do it quite honestly," Aikman said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast." "I was gonna come back, and the Dolphins were looking at me. Dave Wannstedt was the head coach. Norv Turner was the offensive coordinator. I had trained that offseason, prepared to come back and play. And they felt like they were a quarterback away from achieving what they wanted to do.

"So, I was gonna do it. I thought, ‘Well, I’ll give it a shot.’ Rick Speilman was the general manager, and he ultimately was the one, I believe, that decided not to sign me, which was probably a good thing from their perspective. And it was a great thing from my perspective because they weren’t a quarterback away. I think they won six games that year. They were not very good. It all worked out just fine."

Miami was coming off of a 9-7 season in Wannstedt’s third season. The team was anchored by running back Ricky Williams. Jay Fiedler was the quarterback and Chris Chambers was the star receiver.

The Dolphins ended up going 10-6 in 2003 and narrowly missed the playoffs.

In 2004, Miami missed the playoffs after going 4-12. Wannstedt resigned in the middle of the season and Jim Bates finished out the year.