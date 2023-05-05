Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

DOJ investigating President Trump's ties to LIV Golf: report

Three of Trump's courses will hold LIV events this year

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Amid the Department of Justice's investigation into former President Donald Trump and classified documents, it is also looking into his ties to the LIV Golf tour.

The DOJ has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for records regarding the relationship between the two parties.

"It is unclear what bearing Mr. Trump's relationship with LIV Golf has on the broader investigation, but it suggests that the prosecutors are examining certain elements of Mr. Trump's family business," The New York Times reports.

Trump speaks with Greg Norman

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, left, talks with former President Donald Trump on the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 28, 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Two of Trump's golf courses — Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey and Trump National Doral in Miami — hosted LIV events last year and will do so this year, as will his resort in Potomac Falls, Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C.

It's not yet clear how the subpoenas regarding LIV tie into the probe of Trump and how classified documents were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump participated in the LIV pro-am at Bedminster last July, but he received much criticism for hosting the Saudi-backed tour just miles away from Ground Zero.

Donald Trump tees off at LIV Golf pro-am

Former President Donald Trump watches his shot from the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 28, 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Families of 9/11 victims ripped Trump for hosting the tournament, but he defended his decision.

"Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately," Trump said at the time. "They should have, as to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, to the country, to the world. So nobody's really been there." 

""I've known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia, they've been friends of mine for a long time. They’ve invested in many American companies, they own big percentages of many, many American companies, and frankly what they’re doing for golf is so great," he also said.

Trump played the pro-am alongside Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Trump's son Eric.

Donald Trump looks on at LIV Golf pro-am

Former President Donald Trump looks on from the practice range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 28, 2022.  (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Trump has denied any wrongdoing since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago last August.