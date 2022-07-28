Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Published

Donald Trump tees off at LIV Golf pro-am event

Eric Trump is also competing at the LIV Golf pro-am event

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump teed off at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. on Thursday morning for the LIV Golf pro-am event ahead of the rival Saudi-backed league’s third tournament of the season this weekend. 

Trump took a few practice swings before being met with a round of applause as he teed off on the first hole of the event where he will play alongside his son Eric Trump and 24-time PGA Tour winner Dustin Johnson and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches his shot from the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches his shot from the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Other names featured on the official pro-am list include Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. 

DONALD TRUMP ATTENDS LIV GOLF WELCOME PARTY WITH GREG NORMAN, DUSTIN JOHNSON AHEAD BEDMINSTER INVITATIONAL 

Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump attend the LIV Golf welcome party at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Wednesday night where the former president was spotted talking to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. 

Despite the tour’s ties to Saudi Arabia, Trump has hailed the new league as "one of the hottest things to have happened in sports." 

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump on the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump on the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.  (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"I do think that the publicity that they’ve gotten, more than anything, has been a great thing for them," Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday. "I think the publicity they’ve gotten is worth billions of dollars. It’s one of the hottest things to have happened in sports, and sports is a big part of life." 

Earlier this month he warned PGA Tour loyalists over a potential missed opportunity. 

"All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on from the practice range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on from the practice range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.  (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

LIV Golf offers a $25 million purse with a $4 million winner’s share and a $5 million prize for the winning team at each event. Players like Johnson and DeChambeau have also been given lucrative signing bonuses. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump talks with team Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC on the practice range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump talks with team Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC on the practice range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.  (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced its 2023 schedule which includes 14 tournaments and a total purse of $405 million. 

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.


 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business.