Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto wins World Series MVP

Ryan Gaydos
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the shrewd move to up the ante to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto before the 2024 season and give the rotation the extra oomph it may have needed in the playoffs.

The extra green paid dividends for the second straight season.

Will Smith holds Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates with teammate Will Smith after the team defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Toronto.  (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Yamamoto won three games in the World Series, including in Game 7, to help the Dodgers capture back-to-back championships. Against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7, Yamamoto was thrust into a tough situation in the bottom of the ninth, but he held strong.

He lasted 2.2 innings, allowed only one hit, walked one and got the game-ending double play as the Dodgers won the game, 5-4, in 11 innings.

Yamamoto was named the World Series MVP for his efforts.

DODGERS CAPTURE BACK-TO-BACK WORLD SERIES TITLES AFTER EPIC GAME 7 VICTORY OVER BLUE JAYS 

Will Smith and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 7

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrate after the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.  (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

"I was not sure if I could pitch tonight when I went to the bullpen, but I’m glad I was able to," he told FOX’s Kevin Burkhardt after the game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was jubilant.

"Yamamoto’s the GOAT," he screamed.

The Dodgers went to Yamamoto after he went six innings in the Dodgers’ Game 6 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. He struck out six batters and allowed one run. He threw 96 pitches in that game.

Yamamoto also pitched in the Dodgers’ Game 2 win over the Blue Jays. He pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits and struck out eight.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto points in Game 6

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto gestures during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Dodgers are the first back-to-back champions in MLB since the New York Yankees did it in 1999 and 2000.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

