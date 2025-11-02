Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto wins World Series MVP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the shrewd move to up the ante to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto before the 2024 season and give the rotation the extra oomph it may have needed in the playoffs.

The extra green paid dividends for the second straight season.

Yamamoto won three games in the World Series, including in Game 7, to help the Dodgers capture back-to-back championships. Against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7, Yamamoto was thrust into a tough situation in the bottom of the ninth, but he held strong.

He lasted 2.2 innings, allowed only one hit, walked one and got the game-ending double play as the Dodgers won the game, 5-4, in 11 innings.

Yamamoto was named the World Series MVP for his efforts.

"I was not sure if I could pitch tonight when I went to the bullpen, but I’m glad I was able to," he told FOX’s Kevin Burkhardt after the game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was jubilant.

"Yamamoto’s the GOAT," he screamed.

The Dodgers went to Yamamoto after he went six innings in the Dodgers’ Game 6 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. He struck out six batters and allowed one run. He threw 96 pitches in that game.

Yamamoto also pitched in the Dodgers’ Game 2 win over the Blue Jays. He pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits and struck out eight.

The Dodgers are the first back-to-back champions in MLB since the New York Yankees did it in 1999 and 2000.