Dodgers' Trump visit decision sends fans spiraling

The Los Angeles Dodgers took heat on Tuesday after the club announced it would visit President Donald Trump at the White House to celebrate their 2024 World Series title.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called it a "great honor" to be able to go to the White House.

"It wasn't a formal conversation that we had as a ballclub," he said, via ESPN. "It's certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House. It allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship. To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor, so it's a great honor for all of us."

In 2019, Roberts suggested to the Los Angeles Times he would skip a White House visit after Trump criticized Roberts during the 2018 World Series for making a pitching change.

Regardless of what changed, MLB fans criticized the team.

DODGERS-CUBS OPENER IN TOKYO AVERAGES MORE THAN 25 MILLION VIEWERS IN JAPAN, A RECORD AUDIENCE

Other fans were irked by the decision because a webpage honoring Jackie Robinson was removed from a Defense Department website dedicated to athletes who served in the military last week.

A Defense official told OutKick the page was deleted because of human error in the race to meet a DEI deadline.

The Dodgers said they would make their White House visit on April 7, when the team is in town to take on the Washington Nationals. The team added that players will visit Capitol Hill the next day.

"In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7," the team said. "The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title.

"In addition, members of the Dodgers will visit Capitol Hill on April 8."

The Dodgers’ season has already begun with their sweep of the Chicago Cubs overseas.

For the rest of baseball, opening day is Thursday.