Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers' Gavin Lux carted off field after awkwardly injuring knee in spring training game

Lux was in severe pain as he rolled around infield clutching his knee

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Gavin Lux was carted off during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres after awkwardly planting his foot in the ground on a run to third base following a ground ball. 

Lux took off on contact in the sixth inning when the ball ended up at the third baseman, who quickly pivoted to make a throw to second base for a possible double play. Doing so, Lux tried to get out of the way of the throw, and his body didn't fully move the way he wanted. 

Lux's knee seemed to jolt in the opposite direction he was running, which immediately upended him. Lux went tumbling to the dirt around third base, and he came up clutching his right knee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on July 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies 2-1.

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on July 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies 2-1. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

In immense pain, trainers and manager Dave Roberts quickly met Lux at the bag. When it was clear he couldn't walk off on his own, the cart began making its way toward the base.

There has been no official word on what injury Lux suffered, but a cart is never a good sign for any professional athlete.

DODGERS' FREDDIE FREEMAN PRAISES METS OWNER STEVE COHEN'S BIG SPENDING: ‘LOVE WHAT HE’S DOING'

Lux, 25, was set to be the Dodgers' starting shortstop on Opening Day as Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency this offseason. 

He's also worked hard for this opportunity with Los Angeles, gaining 20 pounds in muscle this offseason, which he wanted for arm strength and power at the plate.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux drops his bat as he hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux drops his bat as he hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Now, Lux is just hoping that he will be able to play this season as he awaits results from tests to determine his injury.

DODGERS HIRE FORMER RED SOX EMPLOYEE WITH TIES TO 2018 CHEATING SCANDAL

Lux played in 129 games with the Dodgers last season, hitting .276/.346/.399 with six homers, seven triples (led MLB) and 20 doubles with 42 RBI.

He can play a variety of positions, including second base and the outfield as well as shortstop.

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 1, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 1, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers took Lux out of Indian Trail High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.